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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,790

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,920 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,770, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,790. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,770 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,650 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,920.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,590 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,940.  
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900.
 
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday as the dollar firmed, while uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks pushed oil prices higher and revived inflation fears. 
 
Spot gold was down 1.4 per cent at $4,762.09 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since April 13 earlier in the session. US gold futures for June delivery fell 2 per cent to $4,781.90.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.7 per cent to $79.42 per ounce, platinum lost 0.8 per cent to $2,086, and palladium was down 0.8 per cent to $1,547.10.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

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