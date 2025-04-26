Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹98,230, silver price dips ₹100 to ₹1,00,800

Gold Bar. Gold

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,230 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,040.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,230.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,330.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹90,040.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,190.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,800
 
 The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,800. 
 
US gold prices fell 2 per cent on Friday and were on track for a weekly dip as the dollar rose and signs of easing US-China trade tensions after a report that Beijing had exempted some US goods from its tariffs weighed on bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 1.9 per cent at $3,283.59 an ounce as of 12:05 a.m. EDT (1605 GMT). Bullion is down 1.2 per cent for the week.  US gold futures slipped 1.6 per cent to $3,294.20. 
 
Spot silver slipped 1.9 per cent to $32.95 an ounce, but was heading for its third straight weekly gains.
 
Platinum fell 0.6 per cent to $964.60 and palladium dipped 1.7 per cent to $937.95.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
