Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold's blistering rally continues past $5,200 as dollar drops to 4-year low

Gold's blistering rally continues past $5,200 as dollar drops to 4-year low

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $5,219.97 per ounce, as of 0153 GMT, after scaling a record high of $5,224.95 earlier, up more than 20 per cent since the start of the year

Gold

US gold futures for February delivery surged 2.6 per cent to $5,216.80 per ounce. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold broke through $5,200 for the first time on Wednesday, after rising more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, as the dollar plunged to ‍a near four-year low amid ​persisting geopolitical concerns, ahead of a US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $5,219.97 per ounce, as of 0153 GMT, after scaling a record high of $5,224.95 earlier, up more than 20 per cent since the start of the year.

US gold futures for February delivery surged 2.6 per cent to $5,216.80 per ounce.

"(Gold's rise) is due to the very strong indirect ​correlation with the dollar and yesterday's price-rise in gold in the US session was due to Trump's remark to a casual question about the dollar which implied that (there is) a broad-based consensus within the White House to have a weaker greenback going forward," said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

 

The US dollar was grappling with a "crisis of confidence" as it struggled near four-year lows, exacerbating dollar selling, after President Donald Trump said the currency's value is "great" when asked whether he thought it had declined too much. 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,940, silver rises ₹100 to ₹3,70,100

gold

Chinese buyers, sellers expect gold rush to continue despite record prices

gold

Gold extends gains above $5,000 as debasement trade gathers pace

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC

Markets await devil in the details in the India-EU FTA: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

gold

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,61,960; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,60,100

US consumer confidence, meanwhile, slumped to its lowest level in more than 11-1/2 years in January amid mounting anxiety over a sluggish labor market and high prices.

Trump added that he will soon announce his pick to serve as head of the US central ‌bank, and predicted interest rates would decline ​once the new chair takes over.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at its January monetary policy meeting, currently underway. 

Wong added that near-term resistance for gold could be seen around $5,240/oz. Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that gold could climb ??to $6,000 per ‍ounce in 2026, citing persistent investment demand as central banks and investors increase allocations to non-dollar and tangible assets.

Spot silver was up 0.6 per cent at $113.63 an ounce, ‍after ‌hitting a record high ​of $117.69 on Monday. The white metal has already ‍jumped almost 60 per cent so far this year.

Spot platinum gained 1.5 per cent to $2,679.15 per ounce after hitting ‍a ‍record $2,918.80 on Monday, ‌while palladium was up 0.9 per cent at $1,951.93.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Fresh peaks: 2025 gold-silver import bill of $68 billion at all-time highpremium

gold

Gold prices seen heading to $6,000 as demand, global risks rise: Analysts

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,710; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,40,000

Gold

Gold soars past $5,000 as investors rush to safe haven amid uncertainties

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,160; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,40,100

Topics : Gold Prices Gold rises US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksStocks to buyBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance