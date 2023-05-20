Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 300 to Rs 55,800. Gold price fell Rs 330 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, declined Rs 200 to Rs 74,300 per kilogramme.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,010, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,360, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,870.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,250, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.

Spot gold gained 1.2 per cent to $1,981.79 per ounce by 12:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.1 per cent higher at $1,981.60. US gold rallied 1 per cent on Friday, recouping some losses from earlier this week, on renewed worries about the stability of the banking sector, while traders slashed bets for another interest rate hike following remarks from the Federal Reserve chairman.



Gold was on course for its worst week since February, down about 1.5 per cent so far, after a series of robust economic data. "Gold is up more on Yellen than a cautious Powell which still suggests that June will be a 'skip' meeting unless data over the next few weeks is especially troublesome," Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader, said.