Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,440, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 77,900

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 62,740

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,440, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 62,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 68,590, Rs 68,440, and Rs 69,480, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 62,890, Rs 62,740, and Rs 63,690, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,900.

US gold prices touched a record high today after data showed that US inflation moderated in February, boosting bets for the Federal Reserve's June interest rate cut. Traders are pricing in a 69 per cent probability that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the opportunity cost of holding bullion.



Spot gold rose 1 per cent at $2,255.39 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,256.09 per ounce earlier in the session.



Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $25.22 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent to $913.85 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $1018.22.

(With inputs from Reuters)