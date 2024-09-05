Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 72,750/10g

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,750 | Representative Picture

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,750 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,680. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,900, Rs 72,750, and Rs 72,750, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,680.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,830, Rs 66,680, and Rs 66,680, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 84,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,900.

US Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of US payrolls data that could provide further clues on the size of an expected rate cut this month.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,494.54 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $2,524.50.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $28.244 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $908.60 and palladium was flat at $933.75

(with inputs from Reuters)