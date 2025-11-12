Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,60,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,60,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,360

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,980 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,60,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,360.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,27,650 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,980.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,17,010 in Chennai. 
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,510.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,60,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,100.
  
US gold rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the reopening of the US government and flow of economic data will strengthen bets for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,142.70 per ounce by 0012 GMT, after hitting its highest since October 23 on Tuesday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.8 per cent to $4,149.20 per ounce.
 
SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.41 per cent to 1,046.36 metric tons on Tuesday from 1,042.06 tons on Monday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 0.1 per cent to $51.29 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $1,583.10, and palladium was steady at $1,443.56.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

