Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 gm, silver climbs Rs 800

Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 gm, silver climbs Rs 800

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for April delivery climbed USD 24.94 per ounce, or 0.86 per cent, to USD 2,925.64 per ounce in the global market

Gold

In futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery jumped Rs 435 to Rs 85,490 per 10 grams. | File Image

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rose Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. 
The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had ended at Rs 88,200 per 10 grams on Monday. 
Gold of 99.5 per cent purity advanced Rs 300 to Rs 88,100 per 10 grams. 
Silver prices also jumped Rs 800 to Rs 99,000 per kg from the previous close of Rs 98,200 per kg. 
In futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for April delivery jumped Rs 435 to Rs 85,490 per 10 grams. 
 

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Here's how to trade Gold on February 14; Check support, target and more

Gold

Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?

Gold

Gold strategy on February 5: Support at Rs 82,450; Resistance at Rs 85,000

Gold

Gold strategy on Jan 29: Support at Rs 79,400; Resistance at Rs 81,400

Gold, jewellery

Gold breaches Rs 83K for first time amid uncertainty over Trump policies

"Gold continued its positive trend, driven by persistent global uncertainty over tariffs. With banks and funds maintaining high allocations to the safe-haven asset, gold remains well-supported," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst -- Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said. 
Key events like Trump's speech on Wednesday, along with the Federal Reserve and RBI meeting minutes, will add to the market's volatility in the coming sessions, Trivedi said. 
Silver futures for March delivery also appreciated Rs 439 to Rs 96,019 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). 
In the international markets, Comex gold futures for April delivery climbed $ 24.94 per ounce, or 0.86 per cent, to $ 2,925.64 per ounce in the global markets. 
"Comex is trading above $ 2,925 as investors continue to monitor tensions between the US and European Union, as well as developments in Ukraine peace talks," Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said. 
Meanwhile, spot gold in the overseas markets rose nearly $ 16 to $ 2,912.50 per ounce. 
"Gold gained modestly on Tuesday, maintaining its position as the primary safe-haven asset and an appealing inflation hedge. 
"However, further gains were capped due to hawkish remarks from Fed member Patrick Harker, who advocated on Monday night for the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. 
Comex silver futures for March delivery in the Asian market hours quoted 0.47 per cent higher at $ 33 per ounce. 
On Monday, the commerce ministry said its gold imports in January rose 40.79 per cent to $ 2.68 billion on account of increasing domestic demands. 
Gold imports stood at $ 1.9 billion in January 2024, according to commerce ministry data. 
Cumulatively, imports during April-January this fiscal year rose 32 per cent to $ 50 billion against $ 37.85 billion in the same period last fiscal year, it said. 
The increase in imports also indicates strong investor confidence in the precious metal as a safe asset. The other reasons include asset diversification towards gold due to global uncertainties, increasing demand from banks, and cut in customs duties, it added.
   

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,630; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold imports jump 40.79% to $2.68 bn in Jan on increase in demand

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,060

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 87,060

Gold

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 86,660, silver price dips to Rs 99,400 per kg

Topics : Gold trade Gold Prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon