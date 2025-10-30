Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,210

market rally, gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,560

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata and  remained ₹1,23,560 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,260 in Chennai.
 

Also Read

Gold

Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Gold

RBI brings back more gold from abroad after West freezes Russia's reserves

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold and silver

Should you shift more savings into gold as stock market underperforms?

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,360.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,66,100. 
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and a widely expected quarter percentage point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve lifted demand. 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,942.97 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery slipped 1.1 per cent to $3,955 per ounce. 
The US central bank cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time this year, bringing the benchmark overnight rate to a target range of 3.75 per cent to 4.00 per cent.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $47.71 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $1,594.90 and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,411.51.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

gold, gold stocks

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

market rally, gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon