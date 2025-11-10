Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rallies ₹1,300 to ₹1,25,900 per 10 grams; silver bounce ₹2,460

Gold rallies ₹1,300 to ₹1,25,900 per 10 grams; silver bounce ₹2,460

In addition, silver prices bounced by Rs 2,460 to Rs 1,55,760 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,53,300 per kg on Friday, as per the association

On the global front, spot gold increased by USD 83.12, or 2.08 per cent, to USD 4,082.84 per ounce while spot silver was trading 3.30 per cent higher at USD 49.93 per ounce. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Gold prices rallied by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong global cues and a weak dollar, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity climbed by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,25,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,24,600 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

"Gold resumed trading on a positive note, supported by ongoing safe-haven demand and weaker US macroeconomic data that heightened expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in next month's meeting," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

 

He noted that a softer dollar has provided further support for bullion.

In addition, silver prices bounced by Rs 2,460 to Rs 1,55,760 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,53,300 per kg on Friday, as per the association.

On the global front, spot gold increased by USD 83.12, or 2.08 per cent, to USD 4,082.84 per ounce while spot silver was trading 3.30 per cent higher at USD 49.93 per ounce.

"Gold gained as a weak dollar cues and positive sentiment following the reopening of the US government lifted prices. The focus now shifts to key inflation data, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Core CPI in the US, and CPI & WPI inflation data in India, which will guide short-term market direction," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

"Recent US macroeconomic data showed that consumer sentiment for November dropped to a nearly 3.5-year low, and private reports indicate job losses in October.

"The economic and policy uncertainty in the world's largest economy continues to act as a tailwind for precious metals. In the week ahead, we expect gold and silver to likely consolidate in a broader range with a positive bias," Saumil Gandhi of HDFC Securities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bullion industry gold and silver prices Gold Prices bullion

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

