Gold and silver ETF assets top ₹1 trillion amid red-hot price rally

The combined gold and silver holdings of domestic mutual funds (MFs) crossed the ₹1-trillion mark for the first time in September, driven by a red-hot commodity rally that lifted precious metal prices and spurred fresh inflows into dedicated MF schemes.
The assets under management (AUM) of gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) alone have surpassed $10 billion, data showed.
Gold and silver prices have been scaling new highs for several months, fuelled by central-bank purchases and a surge in investor demand amid global uncertainties. Mounting concerns over the US economy and the ongoing government shutdown added further momentum to the rally.
Gold prices were up 53 per cent year-on-year as of September 30, while silver prices surged nearly 60 per cent during the same period.
Investment surge in gold and silver ETFs
Also Read
The surge in prices and the lack of other cost-efficient investment options have significantly expanded the commodity ETF investor base.
The number of gold and silver ETF folios grew nearly 50 per cent during the one-year period ending August 2025.
The rise in investment accounts resulted in a sharp uptick in inflows. Between September 2024 and August 2025, gold ETFs attracted ₹16,560 crore in net inflows, while silver ETFs garnered ₹11,300 crore.
Gold and silver ETFs likely witnessed record inflows in September, as their combined AUM surged nearly 30 per cent month-on-month to ₹1.3 trillion, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
At the end of the month, gold ETFs managed ₹90,117 crore, while silver ETFs accounted for ₹37,508 crore.
AUM growth depends on two key factors — fresh investor inflows and valuation gains from rising metal prices.
Rally may pause, but long-term outlook remains strong
Experts said that while gold and silver prices have risen sharply and are now trading near fair valuations by some models, the broader bull market may continue.
“The current bull market is driven largely by central-bank purchases and is reflected in a weaker US dollar and other currencies. The price has approached the fair-value zone. However, the bull market seems far from over — it may pause for an extended period, and meaningful pullbacks could offer chances to invest,” DSP Mutual Fund said in its monthly Netra report.