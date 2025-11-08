Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,400.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,840.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,010 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,22,940 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,160.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,690 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,990.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,400.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
US gold prices rose on Friday as the dollar softened and uncertainty around the US government shutdown added to safe-haven demand, while Wall Street indexes were set for sharp weekly declines.
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $4,005.21 per ounce, as of 3:15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 per cent to settle at $4,009.80 per ounce.
Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 0.9 per cent to $48.41 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $1,543.00, and palladium was up 1.5 per cent at $1,395.49. All three logged weekly losses.
(with inputs from Reuters)
