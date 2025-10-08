Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,22,030; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,22,030; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,860

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,080 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,57,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,860.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,030 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,22,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,080.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,860, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,12,010.
 

Also Read

Titan

Titan reports slower jewellery sales as rising gold prices hit demand

gold, gold stocks

Gold nears $4,000 an ounce for first time ever: What's driving the rally?

Gold

Gold price soars past ₹1.23 lakh per 10g in Delhi as rupee hits record low

gold, gold stocks

Gold may stay volatile as US funding bill, Fed cues guide next move

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,12,010. 
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,57,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,66,900. 
 US gold prices Gold prices climbed to an all-time high on Wednesday, nearing the crucial $4,000-per-ounce level, bolstered by economic and geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of additional interest rate cuts by the US
Federal Reserve. 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,995.14 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, after hitting a fresh high of $3,999.09 earlier in the session.  US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,016.30.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $47.89 per ounce, platinum gained 1.2 per cent to $1,637.95 and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,348.08.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,20,780, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,56,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Oil

Opec+ to raise oil output by 137,000 bpd from November, says report

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon