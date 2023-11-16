Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Gold steadies amid firm dollar, countering expectations on peak US rates

The market was certain the U.S. central bank will leave rates unchanged in December, with most traders eyeing rate cuts from May 2024.

gold, gold prices

While gold is considered an inflation hedge, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold steadied below one-week highs on Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar, but expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates put a floor under prices.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,960.49 per ounce by 2:20 p.m. ET (1920 GMT), after touching a one-week peak earlier. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,964.30.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Denting bullion's appeal, the dollar index was up 0.4%, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rebounded after a revision of retail sales data showed strong gains in September.
Bullion gained nearly 1% in the previous session after data showed that U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October. U.S. producer prices fell by the most in three-and-a-half years in October, the latest indication of inflation pressures easing.
"The results from CPI and PPI are positive and it continues to support gold prices with the expectation that inflation will continue to pull back adding to the expectations that the Fed is done raising interest rates," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
The market was certain the U.S. central bank will leave rates unchanged in December, with most traders eyeing rate cuts from May 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
While gold is considered an inflation hedge, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
"With yields back up, gold is lower after the initial spike up. I think the outlook will remain positive for (gold) assets but the moves will be more measured," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.
Investors also looked at data that showed U.S. retail sales fell in October, though by less than expected, after months of strong gains, pointing to slowing demand that could further strengthen expectations of a rate-hike pause.
Spot silver rose 1.6% to $23.45 per ounce, after touching its highest since Oct. 20 earlier.
Platinum was up 1.1% at $895.13 and palladium gained 1.5% to $1,032.45. Both metals were eyeing their third straight session of gains.

Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Oil prices fall on big US crude stock build, Asian fuel demand worries

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 61,040, silver jumps Rs 1,700 to Rs 74,700

Oil price falls on high US production, despite strong demand signals

Gold up Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 600, precious metal trading at Rs 73,000/kg

Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,490 per 10g

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold demand United States US Fed rates US Dollar

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon