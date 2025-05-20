Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Govt tightens gold import rules, plugs Dubai route misuse under CEPA

Govt tightens gold import rules, plugs Dubai route misuse under CEPA

Only authorised importers can now bring gold or silver under India-UAE CEPA; new codes introduced to curb gold misdeclared as platinum to avoid higher duties

Gold Bar

The Budget for FY26 proposed the creation of dedicated HS codes for precious metals like gold dore. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has tightened import rules for gold and silver, restricting their entry into India to only nominated agencies, qualified jewellers, and valid TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) holders under the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Economic Times reported.
 
The restrictions apply to unwrought, semi-manufactured, and powdered forms of gold and silver.
 

Backdoor gold route via Dubai closed

 
The move follows reports that some importers had exploited ambiguities in customs classifications to bring in nearly pure gold from Dubai under the guise of platinum alloy.
 
By misdeclaring gold as platinum, they were able to access lower import duties offered under CEPA.
 
 
To counter this, the government has introduced a specific harmonised system (HS) code for platinum with 99 per cent or higher purity. Only such imports will now qualify for duty benefits under CEPA. Other platinum-based alloys or compositions are no longer eligible.   

Also Read

BofA Securities expects gold prices to hit $3500 an ounce mark in 18 months on US tariff, demand

Gold prices can rise 13% in 18 months to hit $3500 an ounce: BofA Securities

PremiumGold

Indian households' gold stash outweighs reserves with top 10 central banks

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold imports jump 40.79% to $2.68 bn in Jan on increase in demand

Gold, jewellery

Gold price today: Upside limited; check trading support, resistance levels

Gold, Gold Coin

Amid error in gold import figures, Panel formed for accurate data reporting

 
  "This measure follows the Budget announcement to create separate HS codes to ensure that gold imports don't happen in the name of platinum," an official was quoted as saying.
 

HS code reform and CEPA quotas

 
The Budget for FY26 proposed the creation of dedicated HS codes for precious metals like gold dore, silver dore, and platinum. The goal is to better regulate and monitor imports while aligning duty structures.
 
Under CEPA, India allows the import of up to 200 metric tonnes of gold annually from the UAE at a reduced tariff — with a 1 per cent concession available via the TRQ mechanism.
 

Trade council urges diversification

 
In February, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) urged the Commerce Ministry to partially shift gold imports from Switzerland to the US to help correct India’s trade imbalance.
 
Switzerland currently supplies 35 per cent of India’s gold bars. The council proposed a similar shift in silver bar imports from the UK — which supplies 41.54 per cent — to the US.
 
In 2024, India exported $11.58 billion worth of gems and jewellery to the US while importing $5.31 billion, creating a $6.27 billion surplus.
 
The US accounted for 20.28 per cent of India’s exports in this category and 12.99 per cent of overall trade.
 
The GJEPC proposal comes amid concerns over potential tariff pressures from US President Donald Trump, who has publicly called out trade imbalances. The council has also proposed lower domestic import duties to offset possible US retaliation.

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹95,520; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹98,100

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹95,140; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

silver

Silver near-term outlook bearish amid economic and geopolitical risks

gold, gold loan

Gold rally to continue? Upside to be limited as risk-on sentiment kicks in

Topics : Gold Import Dubai Gold in India CEPA India gold demand Platinum demand in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon