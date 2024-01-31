Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Crypto exchange FTX expects to repay customers in full: Bankruptcy lawyer

Restructuring advisers will need to examine all of the millions of claims that have been filed against FTX to weed out those that are not legitimate, lawyer Andrew Dietderich said

FTX

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Steven Church and Jonathan Randles


Customers and creditors of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX who can prove their losses will likely get back all of their money, the company told the judge overseeing the insolvency case.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Restructuring advisers will need to examine all of the millions of claims that have been filed against FTX to weed out those that are not legitimate, lawyer Andrew Dietderich said during a Wednesday court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware. 

“I would like the court and stakeholders to understand this not as a guarantee, but as an objective,” Dietderich said. “There is still a great amount of work, and risk, between us and that result. But we believe the objective is within reach and we have a strategy to achieve it.”

FTX filed bankruptcy in 2022 after founder Sam Bankman-Fried shut down the crypto firm and handed control to lawyers and other insolvency experts.

Since the company filed for bankruptcy, restructuring advisers have been tracking down assets and trying to untangle a complex web of debt owed to various creditors, including customers who put cash and crypto on the trading platform.

The case is FTX Trading Ltd., 22-11068, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Also Read

What are cryptocurrency exchanges and how do they work? All details here

Missed timelines, manpower crunch pose challenges for insolvency resolution

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

SC upholds validity of key provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC yet to address resolution for insolvencies of group companies

Indian national pleads guilty in US to running dark web drug enterprise

Bitcoin slips back toward $40,000 mark as ETF excitement simmers down

Singapore's crypto firm Terraform files for bankruptcy protection in US

Yet to finalise mechanism for regulating cryptocurrencies: Centre to SC

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF first to cross $1 billion threshold in inflows

Topics : cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies Bankruptcy Code bankruptcy law United States Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon