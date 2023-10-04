close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Opening statements were expected to begin by the early afternoon in Manhattan federal court, where Bankman-Fried has entered not guilty pleas to seven charges

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The final stages of jury selection resumed on Wednesday at the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City.
Opening statements were expected to begin by the early afternoon in Manhattan federal court, where Bankman-Fried has entered not guilty pleas to seven charges.
Prosecutors say the California man defrauded thousands of investors and customers in his businesses by siphoning off their money for his own uses.
Defense lawyers insist that their client had no criminal intent as he became famous in the crypto world while growing FTX and a related business, Alameda Research, into multibillion dollar heavyweights in the cryptocurrency industry.
Attorneys and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan were reducing a pool of 45 prospective jurors to a jury of 12 with six alternates, who would sit through the duration of a trial projected to last up to six weeks.
Bankman-Fried, 31, became a target of investigators when FTX collapsed last November amid a rush of customers seeking to recover their deposits, less than a year after Bankman-Fried spent millions of dollars on the 2022 Super Bowl with celebrity advertisements promoting FTX as the safest and easiest way to buy and sell crypto.

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

Thousands lose over Rs 200 cr in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal

Crypto wrap: Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin as investors tread with caution

Judge rejects bid to free FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his trial

Chase UK will soon bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions

Y-Combinator-backed Mudrex becomes FIU-registered crypto platform

Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States from the Bahamas after his arrest last December.
Originally under house arrest for nearly eight months, his USD 250 million bond was revoked and he was jailed in August after a judge concluded he'd tried to influence trial witnesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cryptocurrency crypto tycoons head injury

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon