close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Judge rejects bid to free FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his trial

At a hearing, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Bankman-Fried's lawyers to free their client so he could better prepare his defence against charges that he defrauded cryptocurrency investors

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A judge on Thursday closed the door on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's hopes to be free during his trial, although he extended the hours that the cryptocurrency peddler can meet with his lawyers in a federal courthouse.
At a hearing, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Bankman-Fried's lawyers to free their client so he could better prepare his defence against charges that he defrauded cryptocurrency investors.
Bankman-Fried, 31, faces the start of his trial Tuesday in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer, Mark Cohen, told Kaplan that he cannot meaningfully confer with his client as long as Bankman-Fried is jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.
And he insisted that there was no risk that Bankman-Fried would flee, prompting Kaplan to interrupt him.
The closer we get to trial, the more I'm wondering about that, Kaplan said. "Your client, if there is conviction, could be looking at a very long sentence. If things begin to look bleak maybe he feels that now if that were to happen and if he had the opportunity, maybe the time would come that he would seek to flee.

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Kiren Rijiju announces appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts

President Murmu appoints 4 additional judges to Madras High Court

SC collegium recommends 5 additional permanent judges for Madras HC

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

TikTok ad woos Republicans as candidates criticise China, says report

US election: Republican rivals clash as Trump skips presidential debate

Crude oil prices rise 3%, breach $97 a barrel on US stockpile concern

Sunak's wife Akshata Murty decides to liquidate investment venture in UK

House GOP start making Biden impeachment inquiry case in first hearing

Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried's USD 250 million bond last month after concluding that Bankman-Fried had tried to influence potential trial witnesses.
Since he was brought to the United States last December from the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried had been required to stay at his parent's Palo Alto, California, home with severely limited access to electronics.
Prosecutors say he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others while playing a central role in the company's multibillion-dollar collapse after the equivalent of a bank run.
Kaplan said Bankman-Fried has had adequate time to prepare for trial in the more than seven months when he had unlimited access to evidence turned over by prosecutors and as a result of extraordinary measures taken at the federal jail to enable him to work on his defence.
And he said the case against him was by no means unique in presenting challenges for reviewing evidence. He noted that some drug conspiracy cases involve hundreds of thousands of hours of audio and surveillance tapes, often in foreign languages.
However, the judge said he wanted to make every effort to accommodate the defendant's concerns and would thus order that he be brought to the courthouse at 7 a.m. on some days to work with his lawyers prior to the start of the trial day several hours later.
The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cryptocurrency Judges Law

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon