Crypto markets shaken; Bitcoin slips below $70k support amid macro stress

Crypto markets came under pressure on Tuesday, June 2, as Bitcoin dipped below the key $70,000 level amid rising geopolitical tensions that triggered a broad risk-off move across global financial markets.

The flagship digital asset fell to an intraday low of $69,691, its weakest level since April 7, 2026, after reports emerged that Iran had allegedly suspended peace talks with the United States. The decline triggered a wave of liquidations in the crypto derivatives market, forcing leveraged traders out of crowded positions. Market data shows that over 152,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations approaching $744 million.

Analysts noted that the scale of the unwind indicates that the downturn was driven not just by spot selling but also by aggressive deleveraging in derivatives markets.

Bitcoin , however, managed to recover above $70,000, trading at $70,061.46 at the time of writing, down 4.02 per cent over the previous 24 hours, with daily trading volume at $43.8 billion. The cryptocurrency remains about 44 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198, recorded in October 2025, and down more than 21 per cent on a year-to-date basis, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Macro stress, not weakening fundamentals

Analysts attributed Bitcoin’s recent decline to macroeconomic and geopolitical stress rather than weakening crypto fundamentals. “Bitcoin’s pullback appears to be driven more by geopolitical uncertainty than a deterioration in crypto fundamentals. Escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, along with continued uncertainty around a potential Iran deal, have pushed traders into a risk-off mode, triggering over $155 million in long liquidations,” said Avinash Shekhar, co-founder and CEO of Pi42. He added that despite the sharp correction, there is no evidence of panic-driven selling. “The market is currently searching for a new equilibrium after a period of elevated volatility, with participants reassessing rather than abandoning the asset class altogether. In environments like these, price action is often dictated by headlines in the short term, but positioning tends to matter more over the medium term. The key question for the market is whether buyers view this correction as a threat to the broader trend or an opportunity to accumulate at lower levels.”

ALSO READ: Crypto, NFTs & digital assets in Wills? Experts explain legal blind spots Shekhar noted that $70,000 is emerging as a critical zone for Bitcoin, adding that a recovery in sentiment could push prices toward $78,000, while failure to attract demand may expose it to a deeper correction toward $65,000.

ETF flows and institutional demand in focus

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said ETF flows, on-chain profitability, and US macroeconomic data remain important indicators for investors. He added that institutional participation will be key to Bitcoin’s next move. “The question now is whether that capital resumes accumulation after a $2 billion-plus outflow phase. The answer is likely to determine whether Bitcoin spends June consolidating near $70,000 or attempting another move toward $80,000,” he said.

Investor sentiment was also impacted by Strategy’s first reported Bitcoin sale. However, analysts pointed to continued whale activity as a sign of long-term confidence. “Whales continue to accumulate BTC, with 55,450 BTC acquired in a single day, highlighting continued long-term confidence in the asset. The $70,000 level remains a critical support zone, with a break below it potentially opening the door to a move toward $65,000,” said Akshat Siddhant, lead quant analyst at Mudrex.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has breached a key support band and is testing a critical psychological level, according to Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange.

“Bitcoin has lost the $72,500–$73,000 support zone and is now hovering near $70,000. If this level fails, the next downside pocket could emerge around $68,800–$68,500. On the upside, BTC needs to reclaim $72,500–$73,500 to restore short-term momentum,” she said.

Sehgal added that Ethereum faces resistance at $2,020–$2,050, with key supports at $1,955, $1,920, and $1,880. She noted that macro developments will continue to drive sentiment in the near term. “Any progress on a potential Iran deal could ease oil and inflation concerns, but until liquidity, ETF flows, and broader risk appetite improve, crypto markets may remain volatile and reactive to negative news,” said Sehgal.