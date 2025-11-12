Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹136 cr ahead of IPO, hits ₹550 cr run-rate

Bombay Shaving Company, the personal care firm, has closed a funding round of Rs 136 crore in a combination of primary and secondary infusions. The round was led by Sixth Sense Ventures, with participation from Founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande, Patni Family Office, GII, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The funding also included investment from Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid.
How is Bombay Shaving Company performing financially?
The company continues to deliver strong financial performance, clocking a net revenue run-rate of over Rs 550 crore and achieving PAT profitability, having doubled its performance over FY25. This fundraise is a strategic step as the brand consolidates its operations ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).
What are the company’s future plans?
“Focusing on fast-evolving consumer needs, designing never-seen-before high-quality products at competitive prices, and building brand remains core to what we do,” said Shantanu Deshpande, founder and chief executive officer, Bombay Shaving Company. “We intend to continue this performance and take the company public soon. The idea is to do it sooner rather than later and carry the retail investor on our growth journey.”
Which segments is the brand focusing on?
The company focuses on designing and building innovative grooming solutions for young India. Competing with global players such as Gillette and Philips, the brand has captured strong double-digit market shares in its core categories, especially in trimmers, electric shavers, and the women’s grooming segment through its brand Bombae.
How will the funds be used?
Bombay Shaving Company plans to expand its omnichannel presence, deepen retail reach, and invest in brand-building and operational capabilities. The aim is to strengthen its leadership in high-growth segments of India’s evolving beauty and grooming market.
“We believe the brand is now ready to define the next chapter in India’s consumer story,” said Nikhil Vora, chief executive officer, Sixth Sense Ventures.