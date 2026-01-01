Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
E to E Transportation IPO booked 526x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

E to E Transportation IPO booked 526x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

E to E Transportation IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 526.26 times overall

E to E Transportation Infrastructure

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing: E to E Transportation, a railway system integration and engineering solutions provider, will make its debut on the Dalal Street on Friday, January 2, 2026, and the grey market is indicating a bumper start.
 
The SME initial public offering (IPO), worth ₹84.22 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares.
 
The IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 526.26 times overall. Investors placed bids for 1.69 billion equity shares against 3.21 million shares on offer. The non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 872.09 times, emerged as higher bidders. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors also showed solid interest, subscribing to their portions by 236.30 times and 544.28 times, respectively, according to NSE data.
 
 
The IPO allotment was completed on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and investors are now looking forward to the stock’s listing.  ALSO READ | Jio, Flipkart, PhonePe, SBI MF, Oyo among big-ticket IPOs to watch in 2026 
Ahead of its listing, the unlisted shares of E to E were trading at ₹324 each, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹150, or 86 per cent above the upper end of the ₹164–₹174 price band, according to sources monitoring unofficial markets.

If grey market trends continue, E to E Transportation shares could debut around ₹324, indicating a strong listing for investors. However, analysts caution that the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP may not accurately reflect the stock’s listing price.

E to E Transportation IPO details

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.8 million shares aggregating to ₹84.22 crore. The issue was available at a price band of ₹164 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from December 26 to December 30, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.  ALSO READ | Gabion Technologies IPO opens on Jan 6: Check GMP, key dates, price band 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

