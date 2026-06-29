CSM Technologies IPO ends today; retail, NII lead demand; GMP holds at 3.5%

CSM Technologies IPO: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of IT solutions provider The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of IT solutions provider CSM Technologies is set to close today, June 29, 2026. The ₹145.78-crore public issue, which opened for subscription on June 24, has received a modest response from investors and was fully subscribed during the day.

According to data from the NSE, the issue received bids for 1,13,52,792 shares against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer as of 02:09 pm on Monday, June 29. This translates into an overall subscription of 1.02 times.

NIIs, retail lead subscription; QIB portion lags

Among investor categories, non-institutional Investors (NIIs) and retail individual investors (RIIs) oversubscribed their respective quotas by 1.37 times and 1.33 times, respectively. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, have so far subscribed to 56 per cent of their allocated portion.

Grey market shows marginal premium

READ | Aastha Spintex IPO opens today; GMP up 4%; is it worth your money? In the unlisted market, CSM Technologies shares were trading at a premium on Monday. Market sources tracking grey market activity indicated that shares were changing hands at around ₹117 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4, or 3.54 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price of ₹113.

Brokerages maintain neutral stance

Meanwhile, brokerages have broadly maintained a neutral stance on the issue, with SBI Securities preferring to track post-listing performance over a few quarters, while Swastika Investmart suggesting moderate participation for long-term investors given its dividend-paying nature. READ MORE

CSM Technologies IPO details

The issue is entirely a fresh offer of 1.29 crore equity shares aggregating up to ₹145.78 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The IPO is priced in the band of ₹107–₹113 per share, with a lot size of 132 shares. A retail investor needs a minimum of ₹14,916 to bid for one lot, while the maximum retail participation stands at ₹1,93,908 for 13 lots.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on June 30, 2026, while listing is scheduled for July 2, 2026.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.