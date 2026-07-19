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Home / Markets / IPO / Cube Highways Trust InvIT, Indo MIM among 4 public issues opening next week

Cube Highways Trust InvIT, Indo MIM among 4 public issues opening next week

Four public issues, including Cube Highways Trust's ₹5,000-crore InvIT and the IPOs of Indo MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies, are set to open for subscription next week

IPO

The total issue is expected to be over ₹3,500 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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The primary market will remain active next week, with four public issues, including the InvIT of Cube Highways Trust and the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Indo MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies, set to open for subscription.

Cube Highways Trust will open its ₹5,000-crore InvIT public issue on July 22 and close on July 24. The price band has been fixed at ₹151-152 per unit, while anchor investor bidding will take place on July 21.

The issue is a 100 per cent book-built offer for sale by existing unitholders as the trust transitions from a privately listed InvIT to a publicly listed platform.

 

Ahead of the public issue, Cube Highways Trust raised ₹1,250 crore from strategic investors through unit subscription agreements.

The IPOs of Indo MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies will open on July 23 and close on July 27. Anchor investor bidding for the three mainboard issues are slated for July 22.

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Precision engineering components maker Indo MIM's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.82 crore shares by existing shareholders.

According to market sources, the total issue is expected to be over ₹3,500 crore.

The firm intends to utilise ₹400 crore from the fresh issue to repay borrowings, while the balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1996, Indo MIM operates 15 manufacturing facilities across India, the US, the UK and Mexico, catering to the automotive, defence, medical, consumer and aerospace sectors.

Manufacturer of machinery and equipment for technical textiles Lohia Corp's IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 2.59 crore equity shares, with the company not receiving any proceeds from the issue.

Lohia Corp manufactures machinery and equipment used to produce technical textiles, particularly polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabrics and sacks.

IT services and solutions provider Xtranet Technologies is launching a ₹170-crore fresh issue with no OFS component, according to the RHP.

The proceeds will be used for debt repayment, purchase of systems and hardware, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, the company offers a diverse portfolio delivering end-to-end services including enterprise applications, digital services, managed services, proprietary platforms.

So far in 2026, 32 companies have launched their maiden public offerings, while the IPO of Caliber Mining & Logistics is currently open for subscription.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IPOs initial public offerings IPOs initial public offerings initial public offering (IPO)

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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