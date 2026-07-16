Caliber Mining IPO opens on Friday: 10 things that investors should know

Caliber Mining IPO: Caliber Mining's The coal mining and logistics services provider Caliber Mining is looking to raise ₹450 crore via the initial share sale. Ahead of the offer launch, here are 10 key things investors should know about the IPO. Caliber Mining's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription tomorrow (Friday, July 17), making it the third mainboard offer to open this week.The coal mining and logistics services provider Caliber Mining is looking to raise ₹450 crore via the initial share sale. Ahead of the offer launch, here are 10 key things investors should know about the IPO.

Caliber Mining IPO: 10 key things to know

1. Caliber Mining IPO Dates

The IPO will be available for public subscription between July 17 (Friday) and July 21 (Tuesday). The anchor book for the offer will open on July 16.

2. Caliber Mining IPO size & structure

Caliber Mining's IPO, worth ₹450 crore, comprises a mix of a fresh issue for over 94 lakh shares (aggregating up to ₹400 crore) and an offer for sale (OFS) for nearly 12 lakh shares (aggregating up to ₹50 crore). The company is selling a total of 1,06,13,207 shares.

3. Caliber Mining IPO price band & lot size

Caliber Mining has fixed a price band of ₹402-₹424 per share for its initial share sale. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 35 shares.

4. Caliber Mining IPO objective

From the fresh proceeds raised, the company proposes to use ₹208 crore for repaying debt, ₹167 crore for funding the purchase of machinery, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

5. Caliber Mining IPO listing details

Tentatively, SBI Funds Management IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on July 22, with shares being credited on July 23. The shares of Caliber Mining are supposed to list on July 24 (Friday) on both the BSE and NSE.

6. About the company ALSO READ: Final call! SBI Funds Management IPO booked over 15x; should you apply?

Caliber Mining is a coal mining and logistics provider, offering end-to-end services, including coal extraction, overburden (OB) removal, coal loading & unloading, road transportation, and coordination of rail transportation. It operates in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with its largest customer being the subsidiaries of Coal India, namely Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).

7. Caliber Mining IPO reservation

Caliber Mining IPO has earmarked up to 50 per cent shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 35 per cent has been reserved for retail investors and 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

8. Caliber Mining IPO GMP

Ahead of the listing, Caliber Mining IPO is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of more than 22 per cent at ₹521 apiece, over the IPO price of ₹424 apiece, according to data on sites tracking grey market trends. It is important to note that the grey market is unofficial, and the actual listing numbers may differ significantly.

9. Caliber Mining IPO review

SBI Securities, in its report on the offering, has recommended investors to 'subscribe' to Caliber Mining IPO at the cut-off price.

"Historically, the company has recorded revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT CAGR of 32.7 per cent, 33.1 per cent and 30.6 per cent respectively over the FY24-FY26 period," the note said. The brokerage expects the company's D/E ratio to decline from 1.6x in FY26 to <1.0x post debt repayment in FY27.

10. Caliber Mining IPO book-running lead managers