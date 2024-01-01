Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Diffusion Engineers files IPO papers, will use funding for expansion

The initial public offering (IPO) is purely a fresh issue of up to 98,47,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Dec 27

IPO

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering solutions provider Diffusion Engineers has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.
The initial public offering (IPO) is purely a fresh issue of up to 98,47,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Dec 27.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the issue will be used by the company towards expansion of its existing manufacturing facility and setting up a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.
Proceeds will also be used towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 1982, Diffusion Engineers engaged in the business of providing engineering solutions to customers in domestic and international markets.
The Nagpur-based firm provides a wide range of products and services, including the manufacture of special welding consumables, wear plates and heavy engineering equipment, and provides customised repairs and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment.
Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.
The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Federal Bank's arm Fedfina, Ireda get nod from Sebi to float IPOs

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

TAC Security plans to go public this year, aims Rs 100 cr turnover by 2026

Delightful year for IPO investors as 54 of 59 issues return 45% on average

Solar manufacturer Waaree Energies files DRHP for Rs 3,000 cr IPO

Bonanza for IPOs in 2023, 55 of 59 stocks trading above issue price

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

Topics : SEBI IPOs funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon