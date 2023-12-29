Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Solar manufacturer Waaree Energies files DRHP for Rs 3,000 cr IPO

Waaree Energies is the first solar manufacturer to go for initial public offering

IPO

Shreya Jai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday. It is currently one of the largest solar module manufacturers.  

Founded by Hitesh Joshi and operating in solar manufacturing since 2007, Waaree Energies is the first solar manufacturer to go for initial public offering (IPO). Waaree had filed for DRHP earlier in 2021 but dropped the plan a year later. The IPO will have a fresh issue of shares up to ~3,000 crore and offer on sale (OFS) of 3.2 million shares by existing shareholders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Promoter entity Waaree Sustainable Finance will sell 2.7 million shares in the OFS, while Chandurkar Inves-tments and Samir Surendra Shah will be offloading 5 lakh shares.

Waaree has a total manufacturing capacity of 12 gigawatt (gw) and is one of the winners in the Centre’s PLI scheme for solar manufacturing. The company in its DRHP has proposed utilise the net proceeds towards part financing the cost of establishing the 6GW of Ingot Wafer, Solar Cell and Solar PV Module manufacturing facility in Odisha, India as well as for general corporate purposes.  The company recently announced, it will set up its first manufacturing facility in the United States.

To come up in Brookshire, the facility will have the initial capacity to manufacture 3 gw of solar modules annually by the end of 2024. Waaree plans to invest up to $1 billion over the next four years to scale its annual module manufacturing production up to 5 GW by 2027, making it one of the largest solar module manufacturing facilities in the U.S, it said in a latest statement.

The company currently operates four manufacturing facilities in India spread located at Surat, Tumb, Nandigram and Chikhli in Gujarat, India.

As of last month, the company has a pending order book of 20 gw of solar PV modules.

Also Read

Stock of this power generation company has zoomed over 8500% since 2021

FirstCry's parent firm files DRHP; to raise Rs 1,816 crore via fresh issue

India key to expansion, focus on localisation here: US-based First Solar

First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

National Securities Depository files DRHP with Sebi to float IPO

Bonanza for IPOs in 2023, 55 of 59 stocks trading above issue price

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

Azad Engineering shares settle with over 29% premium in debut trade

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public


Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited and ITI Capital Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Topics : solar parks Solar industry initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon