Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Tenneco Clean Air India IPO gets subscribed 42% on day 1 of offer

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO gets subscribed 42% on day 1 of offer

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2,77,67,723 shares against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, as per the details available with the NSE

initial public offering, IPO

Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of US-based Tenneco Group, was subscribed 42 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2,77,67,723 shares against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, as per the details available with the NSE.

The non-institutional investors part subscribed 1.11 times, while the retail individual investors segment fetched 35 per cent subscription. The portion for qualified institutional buyers received just 1 per cent subscription.

On Tuesday, Tenneco Clean Air India said it has raised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 3,600-crore IPO will conclude on November 14.

 

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, with no fresh equity issuance. The company has raised its issue size to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 3,000 crore planned earlier, according to the draft papers filed in June.

Also Read

IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO receives 17% subscription on day 2 of offer

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah IPO sees just 13% subscription on second day of bidding

IPO Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO off to a muted start; should you apply for it?

Groww share price

Groww Share Price Today: Stock rises 24% on bourses; should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO allotment; here's how to check share allocation status, GMP

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and all funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholder.

The objective of the IPO is to achieve the benefits of listing, the papers stated.

Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty Ltd, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.

Tenneco Clean Air India manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered and technology-intensive clean air, powertrain and suspension solutions tailored for Indian original equipment manufacturers and export markets.

Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India will be listed on the bourses on November 19.

The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bombay shaving company

Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹136 cr ahead of IPO, hits ₹550 cr run-rate

Juspay Singapore expansion, Juspay Asia Pacific, Juspay Agoda partnership, digital payments infrastructure Singapore, Juspay international expansion, Juspay payment solutions, Juspay full-stack service, payments orchestration Asia Pacific, Juspay glo

Juspay aims for $1 bn revenue before exploring IPO: Fintech's cofounderpremium

initial public offering, IPO

Fintech major Pine Labs IPO subscribed 2.5 times amid weak market sentiment

Pine Labs IPO

Final hours! Pine Labs IPO closes today: Check latest subscription, GMP

Capillary Technologies IPO

Capillary Technologies IPO opens Nov 14; sets price band at ₹549-577

Topics : IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon