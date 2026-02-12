Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Amara Raja Energy falls 5% on Q3 results; profit down 53%, margins contract

Amara Raja Energy falls 5% on Q3 results; profit down 53%, margins contract

Amara Raja Energy net profit fell 53 per cent year-on-year to ₹140 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹298.4 crore in the year-ago period

Amara Raja batteries, Exide

Amara Raja batteries

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amara Raja Energy share price today: Shares of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, a battery manufacturing company, fell over 5 per cent in Thursday's session after the company announced its results for the October-December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26). The stock touched an intraday low of ₹864 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
As of 01:55 PM, Amara Raja Energy's share price was quoting at ₹864.7, down 5.2 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹911.70. In comparison, Nifty was trading 0.53 per cent down at 25,817.65. 
  The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,827 crore. The stock has fallen around 22 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,109 touched on March 26, 2025.
 

Amara Raja Energy Q3 results highlights

In the Q3FY26, Amara Raja Energy reported a muted performance dragged by pressure on profitability despite revenue growth. The company's net profit fell 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹140 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹298.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations grew 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,410 crore compared to ₹3,272 crore in Q3FY25. 
 
On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 7.7 per cent to ₹374 crore, compared to ₹405 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin contracted to 11 per cent from 12.4 per cent in Q3FY26. 

Also Read

Stock market live updates: Nifty, Sensex were trading lower, SMID undeperformed, and IT stocks lagged

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 25,900; IT, Media drag; Infy, TCS slide 6%

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

GE Power India zooms 20% on huge volumes; what's driving industrial stock?

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Mcap rout deepens; loses spot to ICICI Bank for first time since 2009

ipo market listing share market

Bonfiglioli Transmissions files DRHP for IPO; promoter to reduce stake

Netweb Technologies share price, block deal

Netweb Technologies down 4% in trade; 3.43 mn shares change hands on NSE

 
The company's total expenses stood at ₹3,203.1 crore against ₹3,009.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
Additionally, the company's board of directors approved a proposal to incorporate a subsidiary in the United States to strengthen its customer service capabilities and facilitate global expansion. The company will invest around $5 million either through equity/loan/other kinds of securities, or through capital expenditures, in one or more tranches.   Check Q3 Results today

Management commentary

Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director - automotive and industrial at Amara Raja Energy, said the battery business delivered a strong performance during the quarter, led by robust growth and sustained demand in the OEM segment. 
 
"While geopolitical developments posed challenges in certain export markets, our diversified portfolio and operational resilience helped us navigate these headwinds effectively,” he added.
 
Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director – New Energy Business, noted that the progress on the Customer Qualification Plant and R&D production facility is on track and will soon be inaugurated. These will enable the supply of Made and Designed in India cells for customer testing early next financial year. Critical Gigafactory infrastructure is progressing as planned, with commercial production expected early next calendar year.

More From This Section

Analysts at Axis Securities are bullish on SBI, Federal Bank, Shriram Finance and Ujjivan SFB.

Axis Sec sees up to 18% upside in these 4 stocks; charts show bullish trend

Asian stocks

Asia shares rise after US jobs data; Japan, South Korea indices hit record

FMCG

Nifty FMCG index tanks 6% in 2026; analysts remain selective on stocks

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

SBI, Eicher, L&T, Shriram Finance hit new peaks; ONGC, NTPC at 52-wk highs

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Divi's Labs shares fall 3% on Q3 earnings miss; brokerages split on outlook

Topics : Amara Raja Batteries Share Market Today Markets Buzzing stocks Stock Market Today energy sector Battery makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today