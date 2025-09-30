Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Applied for Trualt Bioenergy IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Applied for Trualt Bioenergy IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Once the Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Trualt Bioenergy IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status: The basis of allotment for the Trualt Bioenergy IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Monday, September 29, received overwhelming participation from investors and was oversubscribed nearly 72 times.

How to Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status online – direct links

Once the Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the allotment status:

 
Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on BSE:
 
 
Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Also Read

Fabtech Technologies IPO

Fabtech Tech IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, dates, other details

Glottis IPO

Glottis IPO opens today: Here's everything you need to know before applying

initial public offering, IPO

Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status

Subscribed to Seshaasai Technologies IPO? Check allotment status, GMP here

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO

Solarworld Energy IPO booked 65x: Here's how to check allotment status

 
Check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on NSE:
  ALSO READ | Tata Capital IPO to fetch ₹6,716-cr windfall for Tata Sons via share sale

Trualt Bioenergy IPO final subscription status

The ₹560.29 crore public offering of Trualt Bioenergy, offered at a price band of ₹472–₹496 with a lot size of 30 shares, received bids for 88,85,66,820 shares against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer. This resulted in an oversubscription of 71.92 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 159.22 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 98.56 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 11 times.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Grey market sentiment remains positive as the allotment process is underway. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, unlisted shares of Trualt Bioenergy were being traded at ₹603 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹107 per share, or 21.57 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price, which is ₹496 per share.  ALSO READ | WeWork India sets IPO price band at ₹615-648; check key details here

Trualt Bioenergy IPO tentative listing

Shares of Trualt Bioenergy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 3, 2025. Current grey market trends suggest a positive listing for the Trualt Bioenergy shares. If the current GMP holds, the company’s shares may yield a return of over 21 per cent for investors on listing. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Trualt Bioenergy

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. (TBL) is engaged in the production of biofuels, with a primary focus on the ethanol sector. It is one of the largest ethanol producers in India based on installed capacity. In Fiscal 2025, it held a 3.6 per cent market share in ethanol production capacity. The company owns five molasses- and sugar syrup-based distillery units in Karnataka, with an aggregate installed ethanol production capacity of 2,000 KLPD, out of which 1,800 KLPD was operational as of FY25.
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

India's 2025 IPO mopup set to cross ₹1 trillion despite weak equitiespremium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital eyes ₹1.38 trillion market capitalisation in largest NBFC IPO

(From left) Karan Virwani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India Management Limited and Clifford Lobo, Chief Financial Officer, WeWork India Management Limited during IPO press conference in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

WeWork India eyes over 20% revenue growth; IPO opens on October 3

Tata Capital IPO price, Tata Capital unlisted shares, grey market IPO, unlisted shares India, Tata group IPO, Sebi pre-IPO platform, Tata Capital valuation

Tata Capital IPO pops unlisted market bubble with price band shockpremium

initial public offering, IPO

Elevate Campuses files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹2,550 crore via IPO

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon