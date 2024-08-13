Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions files draft papers for IPO, seeks Sebi's nod

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire fund will go to shareholders

ipo market listing share market

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, which provides healthcare support services, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The company's IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.82 crore equity shares by promoters and individual shareholders, with no fresh issue component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire fund will go to shareholders.
The company, which is backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises, in its draft papers filed on Monday, said that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
Additionally, the company anticipates that listing the equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, provide liquidity to its shareholders, and establish a public market for the equity shares.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets.

More From This Section

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1 of offer

FirstCry IPO subscribed 12 times; Ceigall India slips on stock market debut

Indian companies dismiss global worries to push ahead with IPO listings

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscribed 12.22 times on Day 2 of share sale

Ola Electric's IPO subscribed 4.3 times; Akums Drugs shares gain 17%

The company is a leading partner for outpatient and inpatient care organisations and has over 800 healthcare organisations as clients, including health systems, academic medical centres, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups and ancillary healthcare organisations as of March this year.
In 2023, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions acquired Aquity Holdings, a company engaged in technology-enabled clinical documentation, medical coding and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare.
ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock derivatives now under surveillance norms; FirstCry to debut on Tue

Pre-IPO allotments lose favour amid market buoyancy and larger float sizes

OYO's parent Oravel Stays raises Rs 1,457 crore in latest funding round

Lemon Tree plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to reduce debt

Ola Electric Mobility rises 20% on debut on electric vehicle optimism

Topics : IPO SEBI initial public offering (IPO) Technology Tech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon