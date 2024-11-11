Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Investors subscribe Niva Bupa IPO 1.80 times offer size on closing day

Investors subscribe Niva Bupa IPO 1.80 times offer size on closing day

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 31,13,62,800 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, got subscribed 1.80 times on the closing day of share sale on Monday.
 
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 31,13,62,800 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, as per NSE data. 
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 2.73 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.06 times. Non-Institutional Investors part fetched 68 per cent subscription. 
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 990 crore from anchor investors. 
The issue has a price band of Rs 70-74 per share. 
 
The Rs 2,200-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore by promoters. The company reduced the issue size as it was earlier looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore. 

More From This Section

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Macroeconomic data, Q2 earnings to guide markets this week: Analysts

IPO

Niva Bupa Health IPO gets 1.17 times subscription on day two of offer

IPO

ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 2.75 times on closing day of offer

IPO

Zinka Logistics' IPO to open on Nov 13; sets price at Rs 259-273 per share

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy's $1.4 bn IPO oversubscribed as investors bet on quick-commerce boom

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance towards boosting its capital base to strengthen solvency levels, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. 
This is the second standalone health insurer to float an IPO after Star Health & Allied Insurance Company. 
ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer. 
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

LG Electronics

LG adds Axis Capital to arrange $1.5 billion for potential IPO listing

ipo

Countdown begins! Niva Bupa IPO closes today: GMP up 4%; should you apply?

swiggy ipo allotment

Swiggy IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, & expected listing price

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Today: TaMo, Asian Paints Q2; China stimulus; Niva Bupa IPO Day 3

PremiumNifty 50

Street Signs: Nifty 50's downward spiral, IPOs mending the fray, and more

Topics : IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon