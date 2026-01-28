Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kanohar Electricals files DRHP for IPO, eyes ₹300-crore via fresh issue

Kanohar Electricals plans to use ₹130 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to meet incremental working capital needs and ₹66.74 crore for capital expenditure

Kanohar Electricals IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

Kanohar Electricals, a Meerut-based transformer manufacturer, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO). 
 
The proposed maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares up to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 14.59 million shares by promoters K Sons Family Trust. 
 
According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹130 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to meet incremental working capital needs and ₹66.74 crore for capital expenditure, including the purchase of new machinery and equipment at its Gangol manufacturing facility, expansion and automation of backward integration, civil and interior works for an office building, installation of solar power plants, and procurement of electric vehicles for internal logistics. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
 
MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers.   ALSO READ | Msafe Equipments IPO opens on Jan 28: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Kanohar Electricals financial overview

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, Kanohar Electricals reported a revenue from operations of ₹165.5 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹30.67 crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹450.6 crore, up 62.86 per cent from ₹276.6 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹93.3 crore, almost three times compared to ₹31 crore in FY24. Its PAT surged to ₹65.11 crore against ₹17.75 crore in the previous fiscal.   ALSO READ | Pride Hotels secures Sebi's approval to raise ₹1,000 crore via IPO

About Kanohar Electricals

Kanohar Electricals is a domestic transformer manufacturer. It caters to several key industries, including power transmission, railways, renewable energy, and power distribution. As of September 30, 2025, Kanohar is one of five companies in India to have the short circuit test certification for 500 MVA 400 kV transformers that are used in the power transmission industry. 
 
Kanohar Electricals operates its business in two segments, including Transformer Manufacturing Business, and EPC Business. It operates two manufacturing facilities in Rithani, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

