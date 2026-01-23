Friday, January 23, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO calendar: Shadowfax Technologies to list, SMEs to keep investors busy

IPO calendar: Shadowfax Technologies to list, SMEs to keep investors busy

IPO Calendar: Investor attention, however, is likely to remain focused on the highly anticipated debut of Shadowfax Technologies on Dalal Street, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

IPO calendar January 28, 2026

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendat next week: The mainland segment of the primary markets is set to witness a subdued week ahead, with no new initial public offerings (IPOs) opening for public subscription. Investor attention, however, is likely to remain focused on the highly anticipated debut of Shadowfax Technologies on Dalal Street, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026.  
Shadowfax Technologies, whose public subscription closed on Thursday, January 22, attracted decent interest from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 2.72 times, according to BSE data. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is likely to be finalised today, and successful investors will closely watch the stock’s performance when trading begins.
 
 

SME IPOs to keep investors busy

In contrast, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is gearing up for an active week, with as many as six new IPOs set to open for public subscription. Companies including CKK Retail Mart, Accretion Nutraveda, Msafe Equipments, Kanishk Aluminium India, NFP Sampoorna Foods, and Kasturi Metal Composite are scheduled to launch their offerings, drawing investor interest in the growth-oriented SME space.
 
Further, several SME stocks are slated to make their trading debut next week, adding to the sector’s heightened activity. Shares of Hannah Joseph Hospital, Shayona Engineering, KRM Ayurveda, and Digilogic Systems are set to make their Dalal Street debut following the completion of their maiden share sale.

Also Read

markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 800 pts, Nifty near 25K; ₹ hits new low; Adani shares dip up to 10%

Shadowfax Technologies IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment today; Here's how to check status, GMP

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for mega 2026 IPO

PhonePe

UPI payments app PhonePe's $1.5 billion IPO to see Walmart cut stake

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP

Shadowfax Technologies IPO closes today; subscription lags at 65%, GMP flat

   
While the mainland primary market remains relatively quiet, the flurry of activity in the SME segment is expected to keep investor sentiment buoyant.

Markets to remain closed on January 26

Market participants should note that trading will remain closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of the national holiday marking Republic Day. Normal trading activities will resume on Tuesday, January 27, across both sectoral and primary markets.
 
 

More From This Section

phonepe

Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

initial public offerings, IPO

Offer for sale-heavy market listings unlock fresh money for luxury realtypremium

PhonePe

Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Property developer K Raheja weighs IPO that could raise up to $700 million

Topics : IPO Calendar IPO market IPO listing time SME IPOs IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Shadowfax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance