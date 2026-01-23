Friday, January 23, 2026 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Pride Hotels secures Sebi's approval to raise ₹1,000 crore via IPO

Pride Hotels secures Sebi's approval to raise ₹1,000 crore via IPO

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 260 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.92 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each

initial public offerings, IPO

Pride Hotels gets Sebi nod for Rs 1,000 crore IPO, with funds earmarked for hotel renovations, debt repayment and expansion under its asset-light model.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pride Hotels Limited on Friday received market regulator Sebi’s approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 1,000 crore.
 
The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 260 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.92 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each. 
According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which was filed in October, the company will use Rs 159.68 crore to modernise and renovate existing hotels, Rs 40 crore for debt repayment, and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. 
The company recorded a 13.1 per cent uptick in revenue to Rs 305.6 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 270 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 83.5 crore in FY25 from Rs 66 crore in the same period last year.
 
 
The company has an operating portfolio of 2,723 rooms across 34 operational hotels and resorts. The portfolio includes seven owned hotels and resorts, amounting to 1,136 rooms, while 27 hotels and resorts are managed under hotel management agreements, amounting to 1,587 rooms.

Also Read

alternative investment funds, AIFs

AIF commitments near ₹16 trn; investments from overseas investors see dippremium

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

IPO calendar: Shadowfax Technologies to list, SMEs to keep investors busy

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi accuses executives at EY, PwC of breaching insider trading rules

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT directs Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy to deposit ₹100 crore

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi complaint portals face scrutiny over redirections, opaque closurespremium

 
The group’s growth strategy includes an asset-light expansion model, backed by a development pipeline of 21 upcoming hotels amounting to 1,500 keys under signed management agreements. The company has also signed 11 letters of intent with third-party owners to operate additional hotels and resorts, which will add 841 keys to its network.
 
The homegrown hospitality chain, headquartered in Pune, has a strong presence in cities such as Delhi, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Bhopal, Rajkot, Jaipur, Udaipur, Dehradun and Puri, across business, leisure and pilgrimage destinations in India, under four differentiated brands — Pride Plaza, Pride Premier, Pride Elite and Biznotel by Pride.
 
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
 

More From This Section

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for mega 2026 IPO

phonepe

Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP

Shadowfax Technologies IPO closes today; subscription lags at 65%, GMP flat

initial public offerings, IPO

Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

initial public offerings, IPO

Offer for sale-heavy market listings unlock fresh money for luxury realtypremium

Topics : SEBI IPO market initial public offerings hotels in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday