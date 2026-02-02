Msafe Equipments IPO booked 166x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of height-safety equipment manufacturer Msafe Equipments is expected to be finalised today, Monday, February 2, 2026. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Friday, January 30, 2025, receiving an overwheling response from investors.

Msafe Equipment IPO received an overall subscription of 166.72 times, with bids for 596.36 million shares against 3.57 million shares on offer. The portion reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked over 308 times, followed by retail investors' quota at 133 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion booked 118 times.

Here's how to check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status from the official websites of BSE, and registrar, Maashitla Securities. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status directly:

Check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securites: maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Msafe Equipments IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s shares were trading at around ₹149 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹26 or 21 per cent on Monday. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual market performance.

Msafe Equipments IPO details

The ₹66-crore IPO of Msafe Equipments comprised a fresh issue of 4.4 million equity shares, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 million shares.

The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹166–123 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, January 28, to Friday, January 30, 2026.

Shares of Msafe Equipments are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹32.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility, ₹6 crore for the manufacturing of equipment for rental purposes, and ₹8 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.