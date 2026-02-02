Monday, February 02, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Msafe Equipments IPO booked 166x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Msafe Equipments IPO booked 166x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their allotment status for the Msafe Equipments IPO from the official websites of BSE, and registrar, Maashitla Securities

IPO

Msafe Equipments IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of height-safety equipment manufacturer Msafe Equipments is expected to be finalised today, Monday, February 2, 2026. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Friday, January 30, 2025, receiving an overwheling response from investors. 
 
Msafe Equipment IPO received an overall subscription of 166.72 times, with bids for 596.36 million shares against 3.57 million shares on offer. The portion reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked over 308 times, followed by retail investors' quota at 133 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion booked 118 times. 
 

Here's how to check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status from the official websites of BSE, and registrar, Maashitla Securities.  Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status directly: 
 
Check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securites: maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 2, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 160 points, Nifty opens below 24,800; gold, silver prices in focus

Sun Pharma share price in focus

Sun Pharma growth momentum to sustain post Q3 profit jump, say brokerages

Dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, 4 others to remain in spotlight today

Bajaj Auto share price in focus

Bajaj Auto Q3 in-line; analysts see further upside on exports, EV tailwinds

Vinay Jaising, ASK Wealth Management

What does Budget 2026 have for common man & what more could have been done?

Msafe Equipments IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s shares were trading at around ₹149 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹26 or 21 per cent on Monday. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual market performance.

Msafe Equipments IPO details

The ₹66-crore IPO of Msafe Equipments comprised a fresh issue of 4.4 million equity shares, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 million shares. 
 
The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹166–123 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, January 28, to Friday, January 30, 2026.
 
Shares of Msafe Equipments are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. 
 
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹32.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility, ₹6 crore for the manufacturing of equipment for rental purposes, and ₹8 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi approves IPOs of Eldeco Infra, Associated Power Structures, 6 others

initial public offering, IPO

Last day! Msafe Equipments IPO ends today; subscription rises 81x, GMP 21%

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO gmp

Applied for Kasturi Metal IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

ipo market listing share market

Last day! Kasturi Metal IPO closes today; subscription up 3x, QIBs lead

ipo market listing share market

Shayona Engineering to list on Jan 30: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs Markets IPO GMP IPO allotment Share Market Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesPM Internship Scheme AllocationBudget 2026 HighlightsPersonal Finance