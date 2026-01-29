Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Last day! Kasturi Metal IPO closes today; subscription up 3x, QIBs lead

Last day! Kasturi Metal IPO closes today; subscription up 3x, QIBs lead

The unlisted shares of Kasturi Metal Composite were trading flat in the grey market at around ₹64, the upper end of the IPO price band

ipo market listing share market

Kasturi Metal IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO: The three-day bidding period for the initial public offering (IPO) of steel fibre products maker is scheduled to end today, Thursday, January 29, 2026.
 
The company’s maiden public issue, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, has seen a decent investor response so far, with the issue subscribed just 3.1 times, largely supported by participation from all the investor categories.
 
As per BSE data available at 01:50 AM, the IPO received bids for around 6.11 million shares against an offer size of 1.97 million shares. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed to 4 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 2.81 times. The retail investors' portion was subscribed to only 2.77 times.
 

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Kasturi Metal Composite were trading flat in the grey market at around ₹64, the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO details

The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹17.61 crore, with no offer-for-sale component.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 29, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty above 25,400, Sensex gains 200 points as traders assess Economic Survey

equity market, stocks, share market

Sagility slips 5% post Q3 results; analysts retain 'buy', check target

Brigade Hotel Ventures share price today

Brigade Hotel Ventures gains over 8% as Q3 net profit surges 126% YoY

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

SBI Cards Q3: Spends hold up as credit costs ease; analysts' views divided

ABB India share price in focus

ABB India shares spike 10% after global parent reports Q4 earnings

 
The issue is priced in the range of ₹61–₹64 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors would need to invest ₹2.56 lakh to apply for two lots, or 4,000 shares.
 
Shares of Kasturi Metal are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue, while Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue for mechanical and electrical works, interior work and procurement of plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Amravati, Maharashtra.
 
With the subscription window closing today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, January 30.
 
Incorporated in 2005, Kasturi Metal Composite manufactures and exports steel fibre products for industrial use, including steel wool fibres for brake pads and clutches. The company also trades PP fibres, offers concrete flooring solutions, and supplies construction materials under the Duraflex and Durabond brands. It operates three manufacturing units at MIDC Amravati in Maharashtra.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Shayona Engineering to list on Jan 30: Here's what latest GMP hints at

ipo market listing share market

CKK Retail Mart IPO opens on Jan 30: Check GMP, key dates, price band

ipo market listing share market

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

initial public offering, IPO

Kanohar Electricals files DRHP for IPO, eyes ₹300-crore via fresh issue

ipo market listing share market

Shadowfax Technologies IPO booked 3x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs IPO market IPO GMP IPO Tracker BSE SME BSE Share Market Today Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance