Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Last day! Msafe Equipments IPO ends today; subscription rises 81x, GMP 21%

Last day! Msafe Equipments IPO ends today; subscription rises 81x, GMP 21%

Msafe Equipments IPO received bids for around 284.92 million shares against an offer size of 3.87 million shares

initial public offering, IPO

Msafe Equipments IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Msafe Equipments IPO: The three-day window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of height-safety equipment manufacturer Msafe Equipments is scheduled to close today, Friday, January 30, 2026. 
 
The company's maiden public issue, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, has received a solid investor response so far. The issue has been subscribed over 73.5 times, supported by participation from all the investor categories.
 
As per BSE data available at 01:30 PM, the IPO received bids for around 284.92 million shares against an offer size of 3.87 million shares. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed over 115 times, while the retail investors segment was booked 66.7 times. The  Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 41.85 times.
 

Msafe Equipments IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Msafe Equipments were trading at ₹149 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹26 or 21 per cent against the upper end price of ₹123, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Msafe Equipments IPO details

The Noida-based company aims to raise ₹66.42 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 4.4 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 1 million shares.

Also Read

mamata machinery share price

Mamata Machinery jumps 10% on securing EU patent for 'Cross Sealing Device'

Manappuram, Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance drops 9% after mixed Q3 show; brokerages retain 'Hold'

Laxmi Organic Industries share price today

Laxmi Organic share price hits record low on weak Q3 operational performace

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 400pts; Nifty below 25,300; SMIDs mix; metal, IT drag; FMCG gains

stock market crash today

Why Sensex, Nifty fell today ahead of Budget 2026? Key reasons explained

 
The issue is priced in the range of ₹116–₹123 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors would need to invest ₹2.46 lakh to apply for two lots, or 2,000 shares.
 
Shares of Msafe Equipment are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue, while Seren Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
With the subscription window closing today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, February 2.
 
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹32.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility, ₹6 crore for the manufacturing of equipment for rental purposes, and ₹8 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

More From This Section

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO gmp

Applied for Kasturi Metal IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

ipo market listing share market

Last day! Kasturi Metal IPO closes today; subscription up 3x, QIBs lead

ipo market listing share market

Shayona Engineering to list on Jan 30: Here's what latest GMP hints at

ipo market listing share market

CKK Retail Mart IPO opens on Jan 30: Check GMP, key dates, price band

ipo market listing share market

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs BSE SME BSE Stock Market Today Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance