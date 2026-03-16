Monday, March 16, 2026 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / PhonePe defers IPO plans amid West Asia crisis, market volatility

PhonePe defers IPO plans amid West Asia crisis, market volatility

PhonePe has temporarily deferred its IPO plans citing the West Asia conflict and volatile markets, though the company says it remains committed to pursuing a public listing in India

PhonePe

The company is reportedly seeking to raise about $1.5 billion for a valuation of around $15 billion

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital payments major PhonePe said it has temporarily deferred its public listing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and heightened market volatility, pushing back its IPO plans that were earlier expected to be on track by the middle of the current year.
 
The company said it would resume its listing process once there was stability in the global markets.
 
“We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India,” said Sameer Nigam, chief executive officer (CEO), PhonePe.
 
The company is reportedly seeking to raise about $1.5 billion for a valuation of around $15 billion.
 
 
The Bengaluru based company is among the first in India to push back its initial public offering (IPO) as concerns grow over a potential market rout stemming from the conflict in West Asia.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex choppy in volatile trade; SMIDs underperform; ITI shares jump 15%

Impact of rising crude oil prices on Indian economy

Iran war pushes oil above $100; $110 crude may force fuel price hike: Elara

Rishi Kohli, CIO, Jio BlackRock AMC | Photo credit: Puneet Wadhwa

This is not a time to be bearish on markets: Rishi Kohli, Jio BlackRock AMC

Phonepe

PhonePe defers IPO listing amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

Duration of Iran war uncertain, depends on Tehran's actions: Israeli envoy

 
The deferment comes at a time when India’s market capitalisation has declined by about $447 billion to $4.7 trillion since the war in West Asia began.
 
Concerns over stretched valuations in Indian public markets, after two years of a strong rally, have been amplified by the recent sell off.
 
PhonePe’s proposed IPO includes an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.6 million equity shares. Existing investors, including promoter WM Digital Commerce Holdings (owned by Walmart International Holdings Inc), plan to offload 45.94 million shares. Tiger Global and Microsoft will sell 1.039 million and 3.678 million shares, respectively.
 
The company is the largest player in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem.
 
The Bengaluru based firm reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,444.42 crore in the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26). In comparison, the fintech major’s loss was recorded at ₹1,203.2 crore in H1FY25.
 
While the company has been in the red, its losses have come down from ₹2,796 crore in FY23 to ₹1,727.4 crore in FY25. In H1FY26, the company earned ₹3,918.4 crore in revenue from operations as compared to ₹3,207.5 crore in H1FY25.
   

More From This Section

XED Executive Development IPO

GIFT City sees first IPO as XED invites bids for its maiden offering

initial public offering, IPO

GSP Crop Science IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

FinMin amends minimum public float rules for companies planning IPOs

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Basmati rice exporter Amir Chand to launch ₹440 cr IPO on March 24

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Primary market subdued; GSP Crop, Central Mine IPOs to open

Topics : IPO PhonePe IPOs initial public offering (IPO) initial public offering IPO Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayWest Bengal DA NewsTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold OutlookSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance