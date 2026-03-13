Friday, March 13, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO Calendar: Primary market subdued; GSP Crop, Central Mine IPOs to open

IPO Calendar: Primary market subdued; GSP Crop, Central Mine IPOs to open

Two mainboard public issues, GSP Crop Science and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, scheduled to open for subscription next week

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

IPO Calendar: Primary market activity is expected to remain subdued in the week ahead, with only two mainboard public issues, GSP Crop Science and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, scheduled to open for subscription. While fresh issuance remains limited, investor attention is likely to stay on listing activity, with Rajputana Stainless and Innovision set to debut on the bourses during the period.
  In the SME segment, one new public issue, Novus Loyalty, will open for bidding. However, listing momentum is expected to remain active, with Apsis Aerocom scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, March 18.
 

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPOs next week:

GSP Crop Science IPO

GSP Crop Science, an agrochemical company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, March 16, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The ₹400 crore issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 7.5 million shares and an offer for sale of 5 million shares. Under the OFS, Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah, and Kappa Trust are the promoters selling shareholders. 
 
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 20. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on March 24. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹304 to ₹320, with a lot size of 46 shares.  
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

Central Mine Planning IPO

Central Mine Planning, a consultancy and support services provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 20, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, March 20, 2026. The maiden public issue is an entire offer for sale of 107.1 million shares. Under the OFS, Coal India is the promoter selling shareholder. 
 
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, March 25. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on March 30. However, the price band of the issue is yet to be announced.  
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

