Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Property developer K Raheja weighs IPO that could raise up to $700 million

Property developer K Raheja weighs IPO that could raise up to $700 million

K Raheja has yet to formally appoint advisers and key details including the timing, structure, and size of the deal could still change

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

India’s largest real estate IPO on record was the 2007 listing of DLF Ltd., which raised ₹9,188 crore ($1 billion)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh
  K Raheja Corp Pvt., one of India’s largest real estate developers, is weighing an initial public offering that could raise as much as $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially setting the stage for one of the country’s biggest listings in the industry. 
The Mumbai-based company has held preliminary discussions with bankers about a possible share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The company is seeking a valuation of about $7 billion and the offering could take place later this year, they said.
 
 
K Raheja has yet to formally appoint advisers and key details including the timing, structure, and size of the deal could still change, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t respond to requests for comment.
 
India’s largest real estate IPO on record was the 2007 listing of DLF Ltd., which raised ₹9,188 crore ($1 billion). Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp. is also planning an offering that could raise about $1 billion.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty near 25,360, Sensex slumps 607 points; Dow Jones falls over 600 points

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Luxury real estate brothers to face trial in New York sex trafficking case

Shadowfax Technologies IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, issue, lot size

telco, reliance, jio

Next round of tariff hikes likely after Jio IPO; analysts expect 15% risepremium

Fashion, Indian Luxury Brands, Lifestyle, Designers

Indian luxury on par with global peers in FY25, shows Tofler datapremium

 
Share sales in India rose to a record level last year and the pipeline remains robust, with large deals expected this year including that of Jio Platforms Ltd., which could be the country’s biggest-ever IPO.
 
K Raheja’s interests span commercial and residential property from shopping malls and a department store chain to hotels and is also involved in power distribution, according to its website. The developer has spun off its commercial portfolio into Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which is listed on Indian exchanges.
 
The group operates a high-end hotel chain under the listed entity Chalet Hotels Ltd, owns Inorbit malls across four cities, has residential developments in five cities, and owns Shoppers Stop, a chain of more than 100 department stores in 45 cities.

More From This Section

Advanta Enterprises

Agricultural solutions firm Advanta Enterprises files IPO papers with Sebi

initial public offering, IPO

Knack Packaging, Shivalaya among 4 companies get Sebi clearance for IPOs

Shadowfax IPO GMP

Brokerages at odds over Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies IPO; apply?

Amagi Media Labs IPO gmp

Subscribed to Amagi Media IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Digilogic Systems IPO opens Jan 20; price band set at ₹98-₹104

Topics : IPO K Raheja Corp IPOs Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today