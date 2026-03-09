Monday, March 09, 2026 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Rajputana Stainless IPO subscribed 30% on Day 1; QIB portion nearly full

Rajputana Stainless IPO subscribed 30% on Day 1; QIB portion nearly full

The IPO received bids for 63,04,430 shares, as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Rajputana Stainless Ltd, a manufacturer of long and flat stainless-steel products, got subscribed 30 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 63,04,430 shares, as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 99 per cent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors fetched 65 per cent subscription. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 4 per cent.

The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to 1,46,50,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 62,50,000 equity shares.

 

Price range for the offer has been fixed at ₹116-122 per share.

Also Read

Tech Mahindra, stock market trading, IT stocks

Tech Mahindra rubbishes market speculation on significant cut in headcount

Coal

India's coal production may reach 1.5 billion tonnes by FY30: Kishan Reddy

Sebi

Sebi settles proceedings with 29 venture capital funds over violations

Brahmos

Indonesia signs agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles: Report

palm oil export, import, port, shipping

West Asia conflict could boost palm oil demand from biodiesel sector

The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

Rajputana Stainless has raised ₹10 crore from anchor investor Shine Star Build Cap.

The firm manufactures a range of stainless-steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black bars, rolled bright bars, flats, patti, and other ancillary products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flipkart, Flipkart Fulfillment, Flipkart Store

Flipkart holding firm back home after Press Note 3 nod for Tencentpremium

IPO MARKET, INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Raajmarg Infra InvIT IPO to open March 11; anchor portion domestically

IPO markets

Escalating West Asia conflict, weak market sentiments cool IPO momentum

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO allotment

Applied for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

jio

Jio Platforms IPO delayed amid regulatory limbo over listing rules

Topics : IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Market news BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance