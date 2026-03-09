Applied for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics is likely to get finalised today, March 09, 2026, following decent investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 2.68 times, according to data available on the NSE.

The Pune-based technology company’s ₹1,087.45-crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

QIBs bid for 8.46 times the shares reserved for their quota. Among others, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors booked only 77 per cent and 20 per cent of their reserved category.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status:

Check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP, listing date

Even as the allotment process for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO shares is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading flat at around ₹1,352 per share (upper end of the IPO price) in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO remains nil on Monday.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to make a subdued debut, though analysts caution that the grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be viewed as a reliable measure of listing performance.