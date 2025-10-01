Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes

initial public offerings, IPO

The company’s promoter, Sandeep Runwal, will offload part of his stake via the proposed OFS.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based real estate developer Runwal Developers, which operates under the brand Runwal Realty, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 300 crore.
 
The company’s promoter, Sandeep Runwal, will offload part of his stake via the proposed OFS. As of the date of the DRHP, he held a 72.76 per cent stake in the company.
 
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The company’s net debt as of financial year 2025 (FY25) stood at Rs 3,160.52 crore, while its net debt-to-equity ratio was 0.98x.
 
 
Runwal Developers’ revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 1,163.23 crore compared to Rs 539.44 crore in FY24. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY25 was Rs 542.2 crore, almost 105 per cent higher year on year (YoY). Its adjusted Ebitda margin, however, declined from 49.02 per cent in FY24 to 46.61 per cent in FY25.
 
The company’s sales in FY25 were Rs 1,291.42 crore, up 11.3 per cent YoY. It sold 1.01 million square feet (msf) in FY25 against 0.96 msf in FY24. Gross collections in FY25 stood at Rs 1,507.51 crore, up 15.02 per cent YoY. Rental income rose to Rs 267.36 crore in FY25, an increase of 9.5 per cent YoY.
 
So far, the company has delivered more than 50 projects, including redevelopment and greenfield developments, across residential, commercial, and retail segments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.
 
Sector watchers noted that the listing of a larger number of companies from the real estate industry indicates its formalisation, a segment that has long been dominated by unorganised players.

More From This Section

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Rapid growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

initial public offerings, IPO

India poised for record-breaking IPO month in October with $5 bn in deals

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India seeks $8.7 billion valuation in October IPO

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Three of four IPOs flop on debut as stocks close below issue price

IPO

Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Topics : SEBI initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon