JSW Infrastructure IPO subscribed 43% on the first day of the issue

JSW Infrastructure IPO subscribed 43 per cent on day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Infrastructure was subscribed to 43 per cent on Monday, the first day of the issue.





Updater Services IPO subscribed 6 per cent on day 1

The IPO of Updater Services was subscribed 6 per cent on Monday, the first day of the issue.





The institutional portion was subscribed to 3 per cent, the high net worth individual portion was subscribed to 60 per cent, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 1.4 times.Last week, the company had allotted shares worth Rs 1,260 crore to anchor investors. JSW Infra had priced its IPO between Rs 113 to 119 per share. The IPO concludes on Wednesday.JSW Infrastructure is a port infrastructure company that provides cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services and other value-added services.The institutional portion remained unsubscribed, the high net-worth individual portion was subscribed 1 per cent, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 29 per cent. On Saturday, the company raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors.The IPO concludes on Wednesday. Updater Services has priced its IPO between Rs 280 to Rs 300 per share. The Rs 640 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 240 crore.