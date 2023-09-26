close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Govt owned WAPCOS scraps IPO plans; withdrawal reasons not disclosed

The company had filed its preliminary papers for the proposed IPO on September 26, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Public sector firm WAPCOS Ltd has decided to shelve its plan for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), through which the government was looking to divest shares.
The maiden public issue was slated to be a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 32,500,000 equity shares by the promoter, Government of India.
The company had filed its preliminary papers for the proposed IPO on September 26, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
However, the issue was withdrawn on September 21, 2023, an update with the markets regulator showed on Tuesday. The reasons for the withdrawal were not disclosed.
WAPCOS provides consultancy, and engineering, procurement and construction services in the field of water, power and infrastructure sectors. It comes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Also, the company provides its services abroad, particularly in South Asia and across Africa in the fields of dam and reservoir engineering, irrigation and flood control.

Also Read

CBI arrests ex-CMD of WAPCOS, his son in DA case; seizes Rs 38.38 cr

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

ITR Deadline Missed? Know late fees, rules, and penalty for late filing

JSW Infra IPO subscribed 43%; SME stocks to come under surveillance

Brokerages recommend JSW Infra IPO, cite firm's govt contracts among risks

Rockingdeals Circular Economy files IPO papers to further brand positioning

Emcure Pharma plans $400-500 mn IPO in 2024; hires JP Morgan, Jefferies

Updater Services raises Rs 288 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The company's revenue from operations increased 11.35 per cent to Rs 2,798 crore in FY22 while profit after tax rose 14.47 per cent to Rs 69.16 crore during the same period.
Some of the listed peers in the segment are Ircon International, Rites, Engineers India, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), and Va Tech Wabag.
For the current fiscal, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ipo filing IPO activity IPO India IPO market

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon