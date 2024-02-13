Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SoftBank-backed Eruditus plans to shift to India from Singapore for IPO

India's $4 trillion stock market has been pulling in billions of dollars of domestic and foreign money as investors flock to a fast-growing alternative to China

IPO

Reuters GURGAON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SoftBank-backed Indian educational technology firm Eruditus is planning to shift its domicile from Singapore to India for a stock market listing, its CEO told Reuters.
Eruditus' edtech platform offers thousands of online courses from more than 80 universities including Harvard on topics such as artificial intelligence, data science and software coding, in competition with NYSE-listed Coursera.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The rich multiples of Indian stock markets, and that there's so much liquidity and capital, makes an India IPO more attractive," CEO Ashwin Damera said in interview on the sidelines of an Indian edtech conference near New Delhi.
Though the company has started work on an Indian IPO, Damera said any potential listing is at least two years away.
India's $4 trillion stock market has been pulling in billions of dollars of domestic and foreign money as investors flock to a fast-growing alternative to China.
IPOs in India last year outpaced Hong Kong listings despite falling 16%, and the momentum is seen growing this year in hopes of political stability following upcoming elections this year, Reuters has reported.
India's benchmark stock indexes rose nearly 20% in 2023, outpacing many global indexes.
Many Indian companies in recent years registered abroad in countries like Singapore in the hopes of better and easier access to capital.
However the recent strength in Indian markets, better access to capital and a better regulatory environment are prompting some companies to shift their domicile to India as a necessary prerequisite to listing locally.
Such moves though come with tax implications. Walmart last year said it paid the Indian government nearly $1 billion in tax owed after its digital payments Indian company, PhonePe, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
Eruditus has already appointed accounting firm EY to manage and advise on moving its domicile, according to sources with direct knowledge. EY did not respond to Reuters queries.
The Indian company is also evaluating four to five companies for acquisitions currently, with the aim of boosting its talent pool, the CEO added.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Eruditus revenue jumps 75% in FY23; losses narrow to Rs 1,049 crore

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

SoftBank to resume investing in Indian startups after 18-month hiatus

Sebi increases scrutiny of IPO documents over use of funds: Report

IPO-bound Arkade Developers plans Rs 700 cr investment in 3 projects

Entero Healthcare's Rs 1,600 cr IPO subscribed 19% on second day of offer

Gopal Snacks, 2 other firms get Sebi's nod to raise fund through IPO

Atmastco to launch IPO worth Rs 56 crore on Feb 15 at Rs 77 apiece

Eruditus has raised $585 million in primary capital to date, with Accel and Prosus among its investors. It reported revenue of 33.20 billion rupees ($400.3 million) for the financial year ending June 2023, up 75% from a year before.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO SoftBank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon