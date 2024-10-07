Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Suraksha Diagnostic gets Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through IPO

Suraksha Diagnostic gets Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through IPO

As per the draft papers, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders as the issue is completely an OFS.

IPO

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has received Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's proposed IPO consists of an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 1.92 crore equity shares by promoters and investor shareholders, with no fresh issue component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the OFS, promoters -- Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, Satish Kumar Verma and investors -- OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd, Munna Lal Kejriwal and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal will offload shares.

 

The company, which had filed preliminary IPO papers in July, obtained the regulator's observation on September 30, the update showed.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observations means the regulator's go ahead to float the public issue.

As per the draft papers, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders as the issue is completely an OFS.

More From This Section

Hero Motocorp

Hero Motors withdraws DRHP documents for raising Rs 900 crore through IPO

IPO

IPO mkt braces for slowdown; 2 new issues targeting Rs 365 cr next week

IPO

Dev Accelerator plans Rs 125 cr IPO amid high demand for office spaces

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy gets shareholder nod to use provision to upsize IPO fresh issue

ipo market listing share market

Rahee Infratech files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 420 crore

Explaining the reason for going public, the company, in its draft papers, stated that the listing is aimed at achieving the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and carrying out OFS for the selling shareholders.

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Suraksha Diagnostic offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology and radiology testing and medical consultation services to its customers through its extensive operational network, consisting of a flagship central reference laboratory, 8 satellite laboratories and 194 customer touchpoints which include 48 diagnostic centres, and 146 sample collection centres (primarily franchised), across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya as of March 31, 2024.

During fiscal 2024, it conducted about 5.98 million tests serving approximately 1.14 million patients.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SEBI

SAT stays Sebi order barring Omaxe, others from securities market for 2 yrs

Highlights: Protesting junior doctors say will fast unto death over Bengal govt's apathy

Highlights: Protesting junior doctors say will fast unto death over Bengal govt's apathy

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Parl panel calls Sebi chief Buch on Oct 24 amid Adani-Hindenburg row

SEBI

Sebi proposes measures to boost retail participation in G-Sec market

Sebi grants approval to Jio Financial, BlackRock for setting up MF business

Sebi grants approval to Jio Financial, BlackRock for setting up MF business

Topics : SEBI IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon