Swiggy gets shareholder nod to use provision to upsize IPO fresh issue

Swiggy's original IPO size eked out NTPC Green Energy's $1.2 billion public offering filing to be the largest in the country this year

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery company Swiggy received shareholders' approval to use a provision that will allow it to increase the size of fresh issue in its IPO to Rs 5,000 crore ($595 million) from Rs 3,750 crore, people aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
India's red-hot IPO market has already seen around 250 companies raise over $9 billion so far this year, more than double the amount raised in the same period last year, as per LSEG data.

Swiggy's existing shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 6,664 crore, which remains unchanged.
 
With the increase of the fresh issue, its initial public offering size will increase to $1.4 billion from $1.25 billion.
Swiggy's original IPO size eked out NTPC Green Energy's $1.2 billion public offering filing to be the largest in the country this year.
Swiggy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

