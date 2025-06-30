Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tenneco Clean Air India files for IPO with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹3000 cr

The proposed IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd with no fresh equity issuance, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-headquartered Tenneco Group, on Monday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for a Rs 3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd with no fresh equity issuance, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and all funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholder.

The objective of the IPO is to achieve the benefits of listing, the draft papers stated. 

 

Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments B.V., Federal-Mogul Pty LTD, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

