Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bandhan MF launches multi-asset fund with 50% equities allocation

Multi-asset allocation funds have been the 'flavour of the season' in the hybrid space in financial year 2024 as fund houses have rushed to launch the product post the change in debt fund taxation

Bandhan mutual fund

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bandhan Mutual Fund on Monday launched a multi-asset allocation fund, a hybrid offering that will invest across asset classes with 50 per cent of the allocation going into Indian equities.

'(Of the rest), 15 per cent will go into international equities across the US and other developed markets as well as emerging markets, 15 per cent to fully hedged arbitrage strategies, 10 per cent towards actively managed high-quality Fixed Income and 10 per cent towards domestic gold and silver,' said the fund house, adding that the allocation would be systematically rebalanced half yearly to the targeted allocation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

'Asset allocation helps investors avoid behavioural pitfalls, such as market timing and performance chasing which can result in shorter holding periods, portfolio imbalances and eventually sub-optimal returns,' said Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC.

Multi-asset allocation funds have been the 'flavour of the season' in the hybrid space in financial year 2024 as fund houses have rushed to launch the product post the change in debt fund taxation. However, fund houses have taken a diverse approach, especially on the taxation front. While some fund houses have stuck to the usual equity taxation structure, others have opted for the erstwhile debt taxation (20 per cent tax with indexation benefits after 3 years).

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

NFO alert: Everything you should know about Edelweiss's new Multi Cap Fund

Bandhan Bank advances in Q3 FY24 increase by 18.6% to Rs 1.6 trn

Small-caps lead inflows into India equity mutual funds in Dec, shows data

MF industry assets surge by Rs 11 trn in 2023; crosses Rs 50 trn mark

Amid bull run, mutual fund assets soared 22% in December quarter

Top 10 mutual funds' share in total AUM dips below 80%, shows analysis

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Topics : Mutual Funds Bandhan Bank Indian equities Multi cap funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon